LONDON Aug 4 Michael Phelps kept his word after
swimming into history with one last, immense Olympic appearance
on Saturday.
The greatest Olympic swimmer, and to many the greatest
athlete as well, called time on his sensational career with an
18th gold medal and the recognition that he had done everything
he had set out to do.
Asked why he had to go, when he was still so obviously a
winner, still dominant and able to perform, the 27-year-old
American referred the questioner back to something he had
promised himself long ago.
"I told myself I never want to swim when I'm 30," he said.
"No offence to those people who are 30, but that is
something that I always said to myself. That will be in three
years and I just don't want to swim for another three years.
"And I've been able to do everything I wanted. I've been
able to put my mind to the goals that I wanted to achieve and
(coach) Bob (Bowman) and I have somehow managed to do every
single thing.
"I think if you can say that about your career, there's no
need to move forward. Time for other things."
RECORD HAUL
Phelps will leave London with 22 Olympic medals from three
Games, having competed in four in total, including a record haul
of eight from Beijing.
His rivals will miss him, the American providing a benchmark
for their own achievements, but he had no regrets about
departing.
He has kept a journal all year, finding plane journeys a
particularly good opportunity to let his mind take flight, and
he said his entry for Saturday would be simple.
"I can probably sum it up in a couple of words and just say
'I did it'," he stated.
"That's pretty much all I can say. Through the ups and
downs, through my career, I've still been able to do everything
I've ever wanted to accomplish. I've been able to do things that
nobody else has ever done.
"The memories that I've had from this week will never go
away. Soon enough they'll be on a piece of paper, in my journal,
and I'll have them written forever."
Phelps started his Olympic journey at the Sydney Games in
2000, as a 15-year-old. He has travelled to Athens, Beijing and
now London - as well as numerous world championships - to amass
an astonishing collection of medals.
Now, he said, he would travel for fun.
"I want to travel a bunch. I have been able to see so many
places around the world, but I have never been able to
experience them," he said.
"Whether it is travelling through Europe, or going back to
Australia, or South Africa - something (South African swimmer)
Chad (Le Clos)and I were talking about.
"The competitive side of my career is over, but there are
things I would like to do around the sport - working with my
foundation is very important to me. Also my swim schools,
teaching kids how to swim. I just want to have fun."
Earlier in the week, Phelps had described how he was
flagging up each race in the ready room as his last 100
butterfly, his last semi-final, his last individual final, and
ticking off a list.
He has said he expected the full force of what he had done,
and what he was leaving, to hit him emotionally once it was all
over.
There were tears in his eyes, and a wobble of a pursed lip,
on the podium as his mother and family watched on from the
stands.
"As soon as I stood on the podium I could feel the tears
start coming," he said.
"I tried to fight it, but then I decided to let go. I'm just
going to take these last couple of moments, of memories of my
career."
