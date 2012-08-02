LONDON Aug 2 Cesar Cielo of Brazil and American Cullen Jones dead-heated in the semi-finals of the men's 50 metres freestyle at the London Olympics on Thursday.

The pair topped the list of the eight qualifiers through to Friday's final when they touched the wall in unison after 21.54 seconds.

Cielo won the gold medal in Beijing four years ago and is the current world champion and world record holder but faces a tough challenge winning the one-lap sprint.

The eight finalists were separated by just a third of a second with Jones, a gold medallist in relay for the United States in Beijing in 2008, looming as the obvious danger.

"I needed to do everything as perfect as possible, and I've done my best time of the year," Jones said.

"This is my best time without (a) suit. I am knocking on the door of the American record."

American Anthony Ervin was third in his comeback to the Olympics.

Ervin won the gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics but quit the sport three years later, saying he was fed up and wanted to find more meaning in his life. He only decided to make a comeback last year.

"It feels great," he said.

"I came here to race the best in the world and I'm stoked." (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)