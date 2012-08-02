LONDON Aug 2 It took Ganzi Mugula 12 years to
get to the Olympics and when he finally made his debut in the
pool on Thursday it lasted all of 27.58 seconds.
The Ugandan, a computer technician for Stanbic Bank in
Kampala and his country's team captain at the London Games as
well as flag bearer, had hoped to go faster but was delighted
nonetheless.
"I've just equalled the same time I swum in Shanghai at the
world championships. I think it was nerves," he said with a
winning smile after his 50 metres freestyle heat.
"I felt this time I was fitter. I think psychologically I
put too much pressure on myself. But it's OK, I'm not
disappointed. I'm an Olympian, that's what counts."
The heats for the 50 metres freestyle, the shortest distance
of the competition in the simplest and fastest of stroke, are
the ones with most wild cards from countries not usually
associated with swimming.
Here were to be found men from Benin, the Central African
Republic, Djibouti, Rwanda and Ethiopia as well as 33-year-old
Mugala.
Many fans had not have even taken their seats in the
Aquatics centre before the Games were over for the men in the
early heats, and most would not have paid too much attention to
them either.
It was scant reward for years of effort. Yet without men
like Benin's Wilfried Tevoedjre, whose time was almost 10
seconds slower than the world record, the Games would be a
poorer place.
FOURTH TIME LUCKY
Mugula will never be racing stroke for stroke with the likes
of Brazil's Olympic champion and world record holder Cesar Cielo
but he has swum in the same pool as them and lived his dream
with pride.
"It has taken me 12 years to get to the Olympics," he told
Reuters, dripping gently on the tiles after his momentous dip
with six of the 10 slowest swimmers in the event.
"I tried in Sydney, it didn't work. I tried in 2004 in
Athens, didn't work. I tried in Beijing, didn't work. I said
this time it has got to work or never."
His first two attempts failed, he said, because he had not
taken on board exactly what he needed to do to qualify as a wild
card. He blamed that on being distracted by having to earn a
living.
"I am a very busy person. I work for a bank, I'm a
mathematician and a computer scientist. I'm super-busy, writing
code the whole night," he explained.
"So to find time to train is very tough.
"I'm happy I qualified the fourth time lucky," added Mugula.
"It's a great satisfaction. Now I can go and party.
"It's worth all the effort. Medal or no medal, I'm a winner.
Sport is about friendship, and I've made friends."
A former 400m runner, whose uncle Benjamin Nduga competed at
the 1956 Olympics, he switched to swimming in 1999. He has swum
in three all-Africa Games, two Commonwealth Games and three
world championships.
His travel is paid for by world body FINA but he knows
exactly how much it costs to swim with the best.
"These cost $358," he said, patting his tight trunks. "I
dive in and I'm done for 20 something seconds. If you tell
someone the cost they think you're mad."
