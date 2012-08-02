(amends headline, no change to text)
LONDON Aug 2 Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the
Netherlands won the gold medal in the women's 100 metres
freestyle at the London Olympics on Thursday.
After completing the first lap in fourth place, the flying
Dutchwoman hit the accelerator on the last length, surging clear
to win in 53.00 seconds.
Aliaksandra Herasimenia of Belarus, who was joint world
champion last year, took the silver in 53.38 while China's Tang
Yi won the bronze in 53.44.
American teenager Missy Franklin finished out of the medals
in fifth place.
Kromowidjojo became the first Dutchwoman to win the classic
women's sprint at the Olympics since Inge de Bruijn in 2000.
