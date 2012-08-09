Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON, Aug 9 Hungary's Eva Risztov won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 10km freestyle on Thursday. The United States' Haley Anderson won the silver and Italy's Martina Grimaldi won the bronze. Results Table 1. Eva Risztov (Hungary) 1 hour 57 minutes 38.2 seconds 2. Haley Anderson (U.S.) 1:57:38.6
3. Martina Grimaldi (Italy) 1:57:41.8
4. Keri-Anne Payne (Britain) 1:57:42.2
5. Angela Maurer (Germany) 1:57:52.8
6. Ophelie Aspord (France) 1:58:43.1
7. Olga Beresnyeva (Ukraine) 1:58:44.4
8. Erika Villaecija Garcia (Spain) 1:58:49.5
9. Jana Pechanova (Czech Republic) 1:58:52.8
10. Anna Guseva (Russia) 1:58:53.0
11. Melissa Gorman (Australia) 1:58:53.1
12. Karla Sitic (Croatia) 1:58:54.7
13. Yumi Kida (Japan) 1:58:59.1
14. Yanel Pinto Perez (Venezuela) 1:59:05.8
15. Natalia Charlos (Poland) 1:59:58.7
16. Heidi Gan (Malaysia) 2:00:45.0
17. Cecilia Biagioli (Argentina) 2:01:02.2
18. Zsofia Balazs (Canada) 2:01:17.8
19. Swann Oberson (Switzerland) 2:01:38.0
20. Tang Wing Yung (Hong Kong, China) 2:02:33.4
21. Lizeth Rueda (Mexico) 2:02:46.1
22. Marianna Lymperta (Greece) 2:04:26.5
. Poliana Okimoto (Brazil) DNF
. Jessica Roux (South Africa) DNF
. Fang Yanqiao (China) DNS
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.