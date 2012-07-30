LONDON, July 30 Missy Franklin lived up to her
billing as the next big thing in women's swimming when she won
the 100 metres backstroke gold medal at the London Olympics on
Monday.
The American teenager, competing in a record seven events in
her first Olympics, overhauled Australia's Emily Seebohm in the
final few strokes to get her hand on the wall first in a time of
58.33 seconds.
Incredibly, Franklin had just swum in the semi-finals of the
200 freestyle less than 20 minutes earlier and qualified eighth
for the final.
Seebohm, who led at the turn under world record pace, held
on to take silver while Japan's Aya Terakawa was third.
Seebohm came agonisingly close to breaking the world record
when she won her heat in 58.23 seconds, just 0.11 outside the
mark set by Britain's Gemma Spofforth at the 2009 world
championships in Rome, then topped the semi-finals but was
unable to repeat her performance in the final.
Franklin, the rising talent of the American women's team,
now has two medal from two events after winning a relay bronze
on the opening night.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)