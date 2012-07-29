LONDON, July 29 Karen Vilorio of Honduras won
heat 1 in the Olympic women's Swimming 100m backstroke with a
time of 1:06.38 at the 2012 London Games on Sunday at the
Aquatics Centre.
Vilorio leads the Olympic women's swimming 100m backstroke
heat 1 round with a time of 1:06.38.
Andorra's Monica Ramirez is currently second with a time of
1:07.72 and Uruguay's Ines Remersaro is third with a time of
1:08.03 after the most recent heat.
Results Table
1. Karen Vilorio (Honduras) 1 minute 6.38 seconds
2. Monica Ramirez (Andorra) 1:07.72
3. Ines Remersaro (Uruguay) 1:08.03
4. Anahit Barseghyan (Armenia) 1:08.19
5. Angelique Trinquier (Monaco) 1:10.79