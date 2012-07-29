LONDON, July 29 Australia's Emily Seebohm won
Heat 4 of the Olympic women's swimming 100m backstroke at the
Aquatics Centre in London with a time of 58.23 on Sunday at the
2012 London Games.
Results Table
Heat 4
1. Emily Seebohm (Australia) 58.23 seconds
2. Georgia Davies (Britain) 59.92
3. Zhao Jing (China) 59.97
4. Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe) 1:00.24
5. Arianna Barbieri (Italy) 1:00.25
6. Mie Nielsen (Denmark) 1:00.38
7. Duane Da Rocha (Spain) 1:00.57
8. Sharon van Rouwendaal (Netherlands) 1:00.61
Heat 3
1. Fernanda Gonzalez (Mexico) 1:01.28
2. Alicja Tchorz (Poland) 1:01.44
3. Carolina Colorado (Colombia) 1:01.81
4. Kimberly Buys (Belgium) 1:01.92
5. Melissa Ingram (New Zealand) 1:01.94
6. Ekaterina Avramova (Bulgaria) 1:02.20
7. Therese Svendsen (Sweden) 1:03.11
8. Stephanie Au Hoi Shun (Hong Kong, China) 1:04.31
Heat 1
1. Karen Vilorio (Honduras) 1:06.38
2. Monica Ramirez (Andorra) 1:07.72
3. Ines Remersaro (Uruguay) 1:08.03
4. Anahit Barseghyan (Armenia) 1:08.19
5. Angelique Trinquier (Monaco) 1:10.79