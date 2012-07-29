LONDON, July 29 Lithuanian teenager Ruta
Meilutyte provided her older and more experienced Olympic rivals
with a clear demonstration of her untapped potential when she
topped the qualifiers in the women's 100 metres breaststroke
semi-finals.
The 15-year-old, who was competing at European Youth events
just a year ago, showed no signs of nerves on the big stage as
she easily won her semi-final in one minute, 05.21 seconds.
American Rebecca Soni, the world champion and the initial
favourite to win the gold, was second overall in 1:05.98, slower
than her heat time.
Australia's Leisel Jones, the defending Olympic champion who
won a silver medal at the 2000 Sydney Games when she was 15,
finished sixth overall in her fourth and final appearance at the
Games.
