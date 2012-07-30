LONDON, July 30 Emily Seebohm felt like first of the losers on Monday.

A silver medal behind American Missy Franklin in the women's 100 metres backstroke final was so close but so far from where she had hoped to be that the Australian swimmer was almost shivering with cold.

Sobbing, a hand shielding her eyes and a press officer's protective arm around her shoulders for support as she walked through the poolside mixed zone, she left no doubt that her glass was half empty.

The gold had slipped through her grasp.

Seebohm had gone into the final after clocking the fastest time in the semi-finals, just 0.11 outside the world record, and favourite for gold.

To give the Australian even more of a chance, Franklin had swum a tough 200 freestyle semi-final less than 20 minutes before she had to dive back into the pool for the backstroke final.

It all went to plan for the first 50 metres, with Seebohm 0.14 inside the world record at the turn but then Franklin turned on the boosters.

The American hit the wall in 58.33, with Seebohm triggering the two red lights on the blocks for second place in 58.68. Despite having won a gold medal in the 4x100 freestyle relay on Saturday, her world suddenly seemed empty again.

"I'm really happy," she told reporters despite plenty of evidence indicating otherwise. "I got silver and in my last Olympics I came ninth.

"But ninth is like second in a way. You are just so close, you just missed it.

"I know that I was super nervous today and so nervous that I couldn't even eat," she added.

"So I'm sure that had something to do with it but that's no excuse. I went in there and raced it and didn't come out on top."

In Beijing four years ago as the youngest member of the Australian team, Seebohm failed to qualify for the final by 0.12 seconds after losing some seven kilos in weight due to stress but also won gold in the relay.

She has had to battle back from swine flu, bronchitis, pancreatitis and tonsillitis in the past year and ended up fourth - the most agonising position in sport - in the world championships.

Her time of 58.23 in Sunday's semi-final would have been good enough for the gold on Monday, and she knew it.

"That's disappointing in itself. I don't know what was different in the heat to the final," she said sadly.

"I am just not 100 percent happy with it but the end result I'm still happy with and I'm still in the medals.

"I feel like today that I've raced it over and over in my head and I don't know if that me tired or...I'm not really sure what went wrong ... unfortunately I got second.

"It's definitely a great achievement. I wish I could finish it off. So close but I'm always not just quite there.

"I guess it was tough and I couldn't hold on to it."

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)