By Julian Linden
| LONDON, July 29
Dana Vollmer ended a lifetime of
frustration and battles with her health to win the 100 metres
butterfly gold medal in world record time at the London Olympics
on Sunday.
The American, swimming like a woman possessed, powered her
way through two laps of the Aquatic Centre to win in 55.98
seconds, slicing 0.08 off the previous mark set by Sweden's
Sarah Sjostrom at the 2009 world championships in Rome.
China's Lu Ying finished second while Australia's Alicia
Coutts, a gold medallist in the 4x100 freestyle relay on
Saturday, was third and Sjostrom fourth but all the plaudits
went to Vollmer.
While Vollmer won a relay gold medal at the 2004 Olympics in
Athens, the 24-year-old had never competed in an individual
event at the Games before London.
In 2000, she was a bright-eyed 12-year-old at the U.S.
trials and did not qualify for the Games at all. In 2004 she was
a surprise qualifier, but only in relay, and was earmarked as a
future champion.
In 2008, however, the combination of a mystery illness and
the weight of expectation got the better of her and she failed
to make the American team.
In 2003, she underwent heart surgery to correct a condition
which produced a faster than normal pulse and forced her to take
a defibrillator to all her races and training sessions.
But it wa s an allergy to eggs that held her back for
many more years. When it was finally diagnosed, after missing
out on the Beijing Olympic team, she was put on a new
gluten-free diet.
Her results in the pool quickly started to improve and in
2011 she won her first individual world title at Shanghai.
She had come close to breaking the record before only to run
out of puff in the final few metres but swam a more even race
this time, reaching the halfway point in third place then
surging away on the last lap.
