LONDON, July 30 Italy's Federica Pellegrini was the top qualifier in the Olympic women's swimming 200m freestyle heats at the 2012 London Games on Monday with a time of 1:57.16 at the Aquatics Centre in London.

The other top qualifiers were the United States' Allison Schmitt with 1:57.33 and the United States' Melissa Franklin with 1:57.62. Results Table Heat 5 1. Allison Schmitt (U.S.) 1 minute 57.33 seconds 2. Melanie Costa (Spain) 1:57.79 3. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) 1:58.03 4. Kylie Palmer (Australia) 1:58.16 5. Silke Lippok (Germany) 1:58.59 6. Sara Isakovic (Slovenia) 1:58.96 7. Karin Prinsloo (South Africa) 1:59.24 8. Agnes Mutina (Hungary) 1:59.56 Heat 4 1. Caitlin McClatchey (Britain) 1:58.03 2. Bronte Barratt (Australia) 1:58.12 3. Camille Muffat (France) 1:58.49 4. Wang Shijia (China) 1:58.73 5. Hanae Ito (Japan) 1:58.93 6. Nina Rangelova (Bulgaria) 1:59.21 7. Song Wenyan (China) 1:59.47 . Femke Heemskerk (Netherlands) DNS Heat 3 1. Federica Pellegrini (Italy) 1:57.16 2. Melissa Franklin (U.S.) 1:57.62 3. Veronika Popova (Russia) 1:57.79 4. Barbara Jardin (Canada) 1:57.92 5. Samantha Cheverton (Canada) 1:58.11 6. Rebecca Turner (Britain) 1:58.98 7. Ophelie-Cyrielle Etienne (France) 1:59.15 8. Sze Hang Yu (Hong Kong, China) 1:59.92 Heat 2 1. Pernille Blume (Denmark) 2:00.91 2. Camelia Potec (Romania) 2:01.15 3. Liliana Ibanez (Mexico) 2:01.36 4. Anna Stylianou (Cyprus) 2:01.87 5. Katarina Filova (Slovakia) 2:02.03 6. Joerdis Steinegger (Austria) 2:02.39 7. Hanna-Maria Seppaelae (Finland) 2:04.21 . Grainne Murphy (Ireland) DNS Heat 1 1. Nathanan Junkrajang (Thailand) 2:02.49 2. Danielle Villars (Switzerland) 2:03.55 3. Baek Il Joo (Korea) 2:04.32 4. Heather Arseth (Mauritius) 2:07.81 5. Aurelie Fanchette (Seychelles) 2:23.49 Qualified for Next Round 1. Federica Pellegrini (Italy) 1 minute 57.16 seconds 2. Allison Schmitt (U.S.) 1:57.33 3. Melissa Franklin (U.S.) 1:57.62 4. Veronika Popova (Russia) 1:57.79 4. Melanie Costa (Spain) 1:57.79 6. Barbara Jardin (Canada) 1:57.92 7. Caitlin McClatchey (Britain) 1:58.03 7. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) 1:58.03 9. Samantha Cheverton (Canada) 1:58.11 10. Bronte Barratt (Australia) 1:58.12 11. Kylie Palmer (Australia) 1:58.16 12. Camille Muffat (France) 1:58.49 13. Silke Lippok (Germany) 1:58.59 14. Wang Shijia (China) 1:58.73 15. Hanae Ito (Japan) 1:58.93 16. Sara Isakovic (Slovenia) 1:58.96