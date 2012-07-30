LONDON, July 30 Italy's Federica Pellegrini was
the top qualifier in the Olympic women's swimming 200m freestyle
heats at the 2012 London Games on Monday with a time of 1:57.16
at the Aquatics Centre in London.
The other top qualifiers were the United States' Allison
Schmitt with 1:57.33 and the United States' Melissa Franklin
with 1:57.62.
Results Table
Heat 5
1. Allison Schmitt (U.S.) 1 minute 57.33 seconds
2. Melanie Costa (Spain) 1:57.79
3. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) 1:58.03
4. Kylie Palmer (Australia) 1:58.16
5. Silke Lippok (Germany) 1:58.59
6. Sara Isakovic (Slovenia) 1:58.96
7. Karin Prinsloo (South Africa) 1:59.24
8. Agnes Mutina (Hungary) 1:59.56
Heat 4
1. Caitlin McClatchey (Britain) 1:58.03
2. Bronte Barratt (Australia) 1:58.12
3. Camille Muffat (France) 1:58.49
4. Wang Shijia (China) 1:58.73
5. Hanae Ito (Japan) 1:58.93
6. Nina Rangelova (Bulgaria) 1:59.21
7. Song Wenyan (China) 1:59.47
. Femke Heemskerk (Netherlands) DNS
Heat 3
1. Federica Pellegrini (Italy) 1:57.16
2. Melissa Franklin (U.S.) 1:57.62
3. Veronika Popova (Russia) 1:57.79
4. Barbara Jardin (Canada) 1:57.92
5. Samantha Cheverton (Canada) 1:58.11
6. Rebecca Turner (Britain) 1:58.98
7. Ophelie-Cyrielle Etienne (France) 1:59.15
8. Sze Hang Yu (Hong Kong, China) 1:59.92
Heat 2
1. Pernille Blume (Denmark) 2:00.91
2. Camelia Potec (Romania) 2:01.15
3. Liliana Ibanez (Mexico) 2:01.36
4. Anna Stylianou (Cyprus) 2:01.87
5. Katarina Filova (Slovakia) 2:02.03
6. Joerdis Steinegger (Austria) 2:02.39
7. Hanna-Maria Seppaelae (Finland) 2:04.21
. Grainne Murphy (Ireland) DNS
Heat 1
1. Nathanan Junkrajang (Thailand) 2:02.49
2. Danielle Villars (Switzerland) 2:03.55
3. Baek Il Joo (Korea) 2:04.32
4. Heather Arseth (Mauritius) 2:07.81
5. Aurelie Fanchette (Seychelles) 2:23.49
