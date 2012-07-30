By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 "Inspire a generation" is the
official slogan of the London Olympics and Seychelles swimmer
Aurelie Fanchette is the embodiment of it.
The 14-year-old, already a veteran of the 2011 world
championships, Fanchette was the slowest competitor in the 200
metres freestyle heats on Monday but the time of two minutes
23.49 seconds was not what really mattered even if it was a
personal best.
It may have been more than 26 seconds slower than Italy's
world record holder Federica Pellegrini, and she was still some
20 metres from the wall after everyone else in her heat had
finished, but nobody was left in any doubt about her
determination.
As the crowd roared in support, the cheers rising to a
crescendo as she completed the final few metres, she got the job
done.
"It's great, it's just really something to be proud of and
as the English say 'inspire a generation'," she told Reuters
afterwards, speaking with the confidence and composure of one
much older.
"Being here amongst the best of the best, I felt really
proud and excited. So many things are going through my mind but
it's just amazing being here among such great swimmers.
"It's great knowing that there's people who will always
support you no matter your age. It really is inspiring for me as
a 14-year-old swimmer, knowing that there's a crowd out there
that's cheering for you and wishing the best in your race."
Some of them will have been amazed as well as inspired.
Watching role models like American Michael Phelps, the
greatest Olympian of all time with 14 golds and counting, is one
thing. Watching someone so young racing in the same pool is
another altogether.
Fanchette is one of two Seychelles swimmers at the London
Games, the other being a 19-year-old male, and both were invited
as wild cards.
At home in the Indian Ocean island nation, a tourist idyll
with crystal-clear waters lapping palm-fringed beaches off the
east coast of Africa, she attends an international school with
classes in English and French and has a choice of 50 and 25
metre pools to train in.
"I swim every day so being here just really pays off my hard
work," she said.
"These are my first Olympics and I really hope to come back.
It's something to look forward to and worth working for.
"I think it was just about going out there, having fun and
enjoying myself."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)