LONDON Aug 3 Missy Franklin combined
irrepressible teenage ebullience with intense professional
concentration on Friday to shatter the world record in the
Olympic 200 metres backstroke.
Franklin, 17, took three-quarters of a second off the
previous record, which had been set in a now-banned non-textile
suit, with a time of two minutes, 04.06 seconds.
"She's an amazing competitor, she's always having fun but
she really knows how to tune in when she needs to," said
third-placed American team mate Elizabeth Beisel.
Beisel said Franklin's personality was contagious.
"In the waiting room I was pretty nervous and just watching
her have so much fun really made me relax," she said.
Franklin was the first triple gold medallist of the London
Games. She also won bronze in the 4x100 metres relay and a
further gold seems certain in Saturday's medley relay.
After receiving her medal from Russia's Alexander Popov, the
only male swimmer to win four individual Olympic freestyle gold
medals, Franklin said she did not know that a world record
awaited her at the end of Friday's race.
"I definitely took it out really fast," she said. "It hurt
so bad in the last 25, that's the part that I love, knowing that
I'm pushing myself past the limit. It means the world to me and
I just wanted to go for my best time today."
Franklin showed her competitive steel at the U.S. trials
where she flourished when the pressure was at its most intense
to qualify for the 100 and 200 metres freestyle, the 100 and 200
backstroke and the three relays.
NEW GENERATION
A medal haul of seven golds was always an unrealistic
expectation and Franklin should return to Colorado with five,
one fewer than team mate Natalie Coughlin took home from the
2008 Beijing Games.
Friday's world record was the seventh of the meeting,
showing that times are now improving again after the
performance-enhancing non-textile suits were banned in 2010.
"I think that you always have to think that what you want to
achieve is possible," Franklin said.
"Just knowing that it is a larger mountain after those
suits, an onward climb, a harder climb, it is going to be much
more worth it at the end.
"And this pool is extremely fast, you're always hearing
someone saying this pool is a fast pool. This pool has been my
favourite by far.
"It means so, so much to me, every athlete dreams of having
a world record."
Biesel said more people had been getting close to the world
records set in the banned suits.
"Finally they are breaking them here. I think when one
person breaks the barrier it really sets the stage for everybody
else," she said.
She added that a new generation of American swimmers would
come to the fore after the Olympic swimming programme finished
on Saturday, headed by Michael Phelps, the most decorated
athlete in Olympic history, who will retire after his final
relay.
"There's so many people retiring, it's going to be a whole
new group," she said.
Franklin said the goal for the United States was now to take
the sport further forward.
"I think there are so many members of the team this year and
the national youth team that are coming up that are going to
help carry on this incredible generation that we had before us,"
she said.
"It is going to be incredibly hard because they have left
unbelievable footprints in swimming history and just being able
to follow that and to learn from them is going to help us all
become better."
