LONDON, Aug 3 The United States' Missy Franklin
won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 200m
backstroke on Friday.
Franklin finished with a world record time of 2:04.06 while
Russia's Anastasia Zueva won the silver Elizabeth Beisel of the
United States won the bronze.
Results Table
1. Melissa Franklin (U.S.) 2 minutes 4.06 seconds
2. Anastasia Zueva (Russia) 2:05.92
3. Elizabeth Beisel (U.S.) 2:06.55
4. Elizabeth Simmonds (Britain) 2:07.26
5. Meagen Nay (Australia) 2:07.43
6. Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe) 2:08.18
7. Alexianne Castel (France) 2:08.43
8. Sinead Russell (Canada) 2:09.86