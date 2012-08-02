LONDON Aug 2 Swapping laps of the pool for
hours in the Pacific paid off for American Rebecca Soni, as the
breaststroke champion took gold in the 200 metres on Thursday
and broke her second world record in 24 hours.
Soni, wearing her trademark bright pink swimsuit, became the
first female Olympic champion from Beijing to retain her title,
with a powerful race that she led from the start, pulling away
from Japanese challenger Satomi Suzuki in the last lap.
The 25-year-old touched in two minutes, 19.59 seconds and
shaved 0.41 seconds off the mark she set on Wednesday. Suzuki
took silver and Russian Iuliia Efimova clinched bronze.
Punching the air after she saw the world record on the
scoreboard, Soni became the first woman to break the elusive
2:20.00, a personal target set for herself as a teenager after
her coach suggested she could do it.
"I kept it to myself as a secret goal... I didn't think it
was possible for a long time, but I told myself, 'I want to be
there before I finish swimming'," she said.
"I had him (her coach) in my mind today. I texted him last
night and he said 'you can do it'."
Raised in New Jersey by her Hungarian-born immigrant
parents, Soni stormed onto the Olympic stage in Beijing, where
she beat favourite Leisel Jones in the 200 breaststroke and
broke her Australian rival's world record.
She then ended Jones' domination of the 100 when she took
gold in the 2011 world championships, winning by a body length.
Soni missed out on a gold in the 100 breaststroke in London,
an event she had been the favourite for, when schoolgirl Ruta
Meilutyte took the top spot. Soni won silver.
"I wasn't swimming with anger or a vengeance," she said on
Thursday. "I took the 100 as a way to see where I am at and I
felt really good about the 200."
The 200, she said, was always her goal, and her training in
the Pacific Ocean, often with friends and just blocks from her
Californian home, helped her relax and ease her rhythm to
prepare for the Games.
She continued to train at the pool in the morning but then
"jumped in the ocean at night".
"The main thing was to not to be too mentally challenged
every day ... a couple of friends joined me, it was a lot of
fun," she said.
"I just wanted to be in water and feel the water without
being in a competition pool."
Soni, who shares a room in the Olympic Village with gold
medallist Dana Vollmer, has now equalled the number of medals
won in London by team mate and boyfriend Ricky Berens.
Both hold a silver and a gold from the London Games, though
Soni could still beat her partner's haul as she competes in the
4x100 medley relay over the next two days.
Olympic couples are not unusual in swimming, where the
pressures of elite competition and - swimmers often joke - the
off-putting smell of chlorine, mean there are several couples
among the sport's top-ranking athletes.
France's Fred Bousquet is married to fellow French swimmer
Laure Manaudou, while Berens' team mate Matt Grevers is engaged
to another U.S. national swimmer, Annie Chandler.
Grevers proposed to Chandler by the side of the pool earlier
this year, after a swim meet, with a podium-top proposal that
has been viewed on youtube by almost three million people.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques)