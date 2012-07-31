LONDON, July 31 American Kathleen Hersey
outpaced Chinese world champion Jiao Liuyang to top the
qualifiers for the women's 200 metres butterfly at the London
Olympics on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Hersey plowed her way through four laps of
the Aquatics Centre in a time of two minutes, 06.41 seconds to
advance to the semi-finals as the top seed.
Jiao easily won her heat in 2:07.15 to finish second overall
while Britain's Jemma Lowe was third fastest.
China's Liu Zige, the reigning world record holder, was 11th
overall but Britain's Ellen Gandy, a silver medallist at last
year's world championships, missed out on the semi-finals after
finishing 17th.
Only the top 16 advanced to Tuesday's semi-finals, from
which the eight fastest will move through to Wednesday's final.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)