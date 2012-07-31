LONDON, July 31 Chinese teenager Ye Shiwen
survived a late challenge from Alicia Coutts to win the 200
metres individual medley final on Tuesday and collect her second
gold medal at the London Olympics.
The 16-year-old followed up her incredible win in the 400
medley three days earlier with another impressive display of
power and perfect technique.
But this time she had to work much harder. She was third
when they turned for home but overhauled her rivals to win the
multi-discipline event in two minutes, 07.57 seconds.
Coutts, who won a relay gold for Australia on Saturday took
second place, just ahead of America's Caitlin Leverenz.
Stephanie Rice, the gold medallist in Beijing four years ago
was fourth while world record holder Ariana Kukors was fifth.
Ye won the Asian championship as a 14-year-old in 2010 then
added the world title last year but her performances in London,
where millions of people around the world are seeing her compete
for their first time, have triggered thinly-veiled accusations
of doping by the Chinese.
Ye has denied any wrongdoing and Olympic officials hinted
her test results from the 400 came up clean.
"We would only comment if we had any adverse finding," IOC
spokesman Mark Adams said earlier. "I am not commenting, so you
can draw your own conclusions."
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)