LONDON, July 29 Camille Muffat of France fought
off a ferocious challenge from Allison Schmitt to win the
women's 400 metres freestyle final at the London Olympics on
Sunday.
Muffat had to draw on all her reserves of strength to win
the gruelling eight-lap race as Schmitt, who trains alongside
Michael Phelps in Baltimore, tried to reel her in.
Muffat timed her finish to perfection to get her hand on the
wall first in four minutes, 01.45 seconds, an Olympic record,
while Schmitt was second in 4:01.77.
Britain's Rebecca Adlington, the Beijing champion, finished
strongly to get the bronze in 4:03.11, giving the home-nation
their first medal in London's Aquatic Centre and eliciting a
huge roar from the crowd.
