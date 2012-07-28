LONDON, July 28 China's Ye Shiwen won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's Swimming 400m individual
medley at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
Ye finished with a world record time of 4:28.43 at the Aquatics
Centre in London to claim China's fourth gold medal of the
games.
The United States' Elizabeth Beisel won the silver with a time
of 4:31.27 and China's Li Xuanxu won the bronze with a time of
4:32.91.
China now has six medals at the games with the United States
collecting its fourth.
Results Table
1. Ye Shiwen (China) 4 minutes 28.43 WR seconds
2. Elizabeth Beisel (U.S.) 4:31.27
3. Li Xuanxu (China) 4:32.91
4. Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) 4:33.49
5. Hannah Miley (Britain) 4:34.17
6. Stephanie Rice (Australia) 4:35.49
6=. Caitlin Leverenz (U.S.) 4:35.49
8. Mireia Belmonte (Spain) 4:35.62
