LONDON, July 28 China's Ye Shiwen won the Olympic gold medal in the women's Swimming 400m individual medley at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Ye finished with a world record time of 4:28.43 at the Aquatics Centre in London to claim China's fourth gold medal of the games. The United States' Elizabeth Beisel won the silver with a time of 4:31.27 and China's Li Xuanxu won the bronze with a time of 4:32.91. China now has six medals at the games with the United States collecting its fourth. Results Table 1. Ye Shiwen (China) 4 minutes 28.43 WR seconds 2. Elizabeth Beisel (U.S.) 4:31.27 3. Li Xuanxu (China) 4:32.91 4. Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) 4:33.49 5. Hannah Miley (Britain) 4:34.17 6. Stephanie Rice (Australia) 4:35.49 6=. Caitlin Leverenz (U.S.) 4:35.49 8. Mireia Belmonte (Spain) 4:35.62 (Editing by Eric Walsh)