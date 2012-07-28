LONDON, July 28 Australia stormed into the final
of the women's 4x100 metres freestyle final on Saturday when
they clocked the fastest time in the morning heats.
The quartet of Emily Seebohm, Brittany Elmslie, Yolane Kukla
and Libby Trickett won their heat in a combined time of three
minutes, 36.34 seconds.
The United States were second, just 0.19 behind, with the
defending Olympic champions, the Netherlands third, and China
fourth.
The eight countries that qualified for the final were
separated by less than two seconds but should all go much faster
in the evening after resting their best swimmers for the heats.
