LONDON, July 28 Australia won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

Australia finished with a time of 3:33.15 at the Aquatics Centre in London to claim Australia's first gold medal of the games.

The Netherlands won the silver with a time of 3:33.79 and The United States won the bronze with a time of 3:34.24.

Australia now have one medal at the games with The Netherlands collecting their first and The United States collecting their fifth. Results Table

1. Australia

Alicia Coutts/Cate Campbell/Brittany Elmslie/Melanie Schlanger 3 minutes 33.15 seconds (Olympic Record)

2. Netherlands

Inge Dekker/Marleen Veldhuis/Femke Heemskerk/Ranomi Kromowidjojo 3:33.79

3. U.S.

Melissa Franklin/Jessica Hardy/Lia Neal/Allison Schmitt

3:34.24

4. China

Tang Yi/Qiu Yuhan/Wang Haibing/Pang Jiaying

3:36.75

5. Britain

Amy Smith/Francesca Halsall/Jessica Ashley Lloyd/Caitlin McClatchey 3:37.02

6. Denmark

Pernille Blume/Mie Nielsen/Lotte Friis/Jeanette Ottesen

3:37.45

7. Japan

Haruka Ueda/Yayoi Matsumoto/Miki Uchida/Hanae Ito

3:37.96

Sweden Michelle Coleman/Sarah Sjoestroem/Ida Marko-Varga/Gabriella Fagundez (disqualified) (Editing by Eric Beech)