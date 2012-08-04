LONDON Aug 4 Missy Franklin capped her first
Olympics with a fourth gold and a second world record in 24
hours on Saturday with a performance that crowned the
17-year-old's arrival as America's new swimming queen.
It could also launch the bubbly teenager on the trail of
becoming the greatest female Olympian of all-time with Soviet
gymnast Larisa Latynina, winner of nine golds, a reachable
target should she forge ahead to another couple of Olympics.
"It was so perfect in absolutely every way," gushed Franklin
after the 4x100 metres medley relay, beaming her infectious
smile and wholesome appeal right down to her red, white and blue
painted toe nails.
Franklin swam the opening backstroke leg in the event.
"That was the most fun relay I've ever been on, and to
finish off with a bang!"
She shared the Olympic pool with the incomparable Michael
Phelps in what felt like a passing of the torch between the
unparalleled greatest Olympian and the brightest new U.S.
swimming sensation.
Franklin acknowledged she could be following the trail
blazed by Phelps, who ended his career with an unmatched 18th
gold medal in Saturday's 4x100 medley relay.
"I don't think his shoes will ever be filled. I think his
footsteps are just huge. But hopefully I can kind of make little
paths right next to his," she said.
The high school junior from Aurora, Colorado, said Phelps
has been an inspiration and helped motivate her through a
demanding schedule.
She set a world record to win the 200 backstroke on Friday
after winning the 100 metres backstroke and 4x200 freestyle
relay and a bronze in the 4x100 freestyle relay.
"Just being able to get to know him on such a personal level
and be able to cheer for him, to just watch him and everything
he has accomplished, becoming the most decorated Olympian of all
time," she said.
"That's so inspiring for me. It gives me so much
motivation."
Franklin's love of swimming comes clear in how she described
the thrill of being on the same Olympic team with Phelps.
"Just watching Michael swim is beautiful. Just watching what
he does and how he moves through the water you can tell that
he's meant to do it," she said.
"Just to see that and be a part of it and be on the team I
think that's so special."
The perpetually upbeat Franklin conceded that after riding
so high in London the end of her first Olympics competition was
a downer.
"I'm going to miss this so much," she said. "I'm sad. I'm so
sad it's all over. But I've learned so much from this
experience."
Franklin brightened when asked about her future plans.
"Over the next four years I know I'm going to have so much
fun," she beamed.
"I have my senior year (of high school) and I'm going to
pick a college and go to college and I cannot wait."
Franklin would not be drawn into a prediction of how long an
Olympic career he fans might be treated to.
"Hopefully I'll be (around) in 2016," she said.
