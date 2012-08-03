LONDON Aug 3 Australia, propelled by a flying start from backstroker Emily Seebohm, stormed into the final of the women's 4x100 metres medley relay after setting the fastest time in Friday's qualifying heats.

Seebohm, a silver medallist in the individual 100 backstroke final, charged through the first leg in 58.57 seconds, less than half a second outside the world record for the event.

Only the lead-off swimmer in a relay can set an individual world record.

The Australians easily won their heat in a time of three minutes, 55.42 seconds to advance to Saturday's final ahead of Japan, Denmark, the United States, the Netherlands, Britain, China and Russia.

The Australians won the event at the past two Olympics and clinched the gold in the 4x100 freestyle relay in London but face a tough task beating the Americans in the final after they rested all their big guns, including Missy Franklin and Rebecca Soni, from the heats.

"Australia has a great history in relays and we always have so much fun," said Seebohm. "I am looking forward to the final." (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)