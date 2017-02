LONDON Aug 4 The United States won the women's 4x100 metres medley relay in a world record time at the London Olympics on Saturday.

The U.S. quartet of Missy Franklin, Rebecca Soni, Dana Vollmer and Allison Schmitt clocked three minutes 52.05 seconds to break the 3:52.19 set by China at the 2009 world championships in Rome to win gold ahead of Australia who won the silver, while Japan clinched bronze.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)