LONDON Aug 3 Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the
Netherlands set the fastest time in the heats of the women's 50
metres freestyle on Friday to stay on course to complete the
sprint double at the London Olympics.
Back in the water after winning the 100 gold the previous
night, Kromowidjojo exploded off the blocks and charged through
her single lap in a time of 24.51 seconds to win her morning
heat.
In an ominous warning to her rivals, Kromowidjojo said she
had not slept as much as usual because of the excitement of her
100 win.
"I went to bed at 12 (midnight) and got up at 7(am)," she
said.
"I was just thinking about gold, gold, gold. It's madness on
my Twitter account."
Marleen Veldhuis finished second behind her team mate
Kromowidjojo in the heats and second overall.
The top 16 advanced to Friday night's semi-final which will
decided the eight finalists for Saturday's last session of
swimming in London.
"This was the first step," said Veldhuis. "I think that
everyone who should be in the semi-final is in the semi-final."
Despite the frantic nature of the splash and dash, where
places are decided by tiny fractions and a simple mistake can be
the difference between winning and losing, there were no major
casualties.
Britain's Francesca Halsall was third fastest and Germany's
Britta Steffen, the defending Olympic champion and world record
holder, was fourth.
"There are six girls who could get a medal and we're all
very close," Halsall said.
"If I get through to the final, I'm not going to let anyone
beat me."
The 16 qualifiers included two sisters, Bronte and Cate
Campbell of Australia, who raced in the same heat and almost
finished dead-level.
Bronte, the younger of the siblings, qualified ninth after
stopping the clock at 24.87, while Cate reached the wall in
24.94 to finish 10th.
"I have been racing her for years. She brings a bit of
comfort and normality to it," Bronte said.
"She's like another swimmer but a bit louder."
Cate won a relay gold medal on the opening night before
being struck down by gastro and said she was surprised she was
able to post a good time.
"I've been lying on my back for the past two days. I was
happy to get out and swim," she said.
"I'm giving it my best shot and if my best shot is good
enough then it is, if it isn't I'm still an Olympic gold
medallist."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)