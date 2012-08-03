LONDON Aug 3 Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the
Netherlands set the fastest time in the semi-finals of the
women's 50 metres freestyle on Friday to stay on course to
complete the sprint double at the London Olympics.
Back in the water after winning the 100 gold the previous
night, Kromowidjojo exploded off the blocks and charged through
her single lap in a time of 24.07 seconds to book her place in
Saturday's final.
"I felt really great and it was a good race and then in the
end I felt ahead," said Kromowidjojo, bidding to become the
first Dutchwoman to win the 50-100 sprint double since Inge de
Bruijn at Sydney in 2000.
"The semi-finals are about getting further and the final is
what it is all about."
Aliaksandra Herasimenia of Belarus, the silver medalist
behind Kromowidjojo in the 100, was second fastest in 24.45.
Marleen Veldhuis of the Netherlands was third in 24.50 and
Germany's Britta Steffen, the defending Olympic champion and
world record holder, was fourth.
"I will not have great hopes but I am glad that I at least
made it into the finals," Steffen said.
"You can see that Ranomi is untouchable for everyone and
that is ok. Such examples always existed."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)