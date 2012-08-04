LONDON Aug 4 Ranomi Kromowidjojo secured her
place in Dutch swimming history on Saturday with a second sprint
title at the London Games, making her the fastest woman in the
pool just two years after a bout of viral meningitis that had
her fearing for her career.
The 21-year-old, born and raised in the Netherlands but of
Surinamese and Indonesian extraction, joins an illustrious line
of Dutch sprinters, including the woman she looked up to,
Olympic champion Inge de Bruijn, who won the sprint double and
the 100 butterfly at Sydney, setting world records in all three.
"It's a great feeling to be the next Dutch Olympic
champion," Kromowidjojo said, clutching her gold medal.
Kromowidjojo was not the fastest off the blocks, but she was
in front from the start in the 50 metres freestyle, powering
through the shortest but most aggressive Olympic swimming race
to finish 0.23 seconds ahead of Belarus' Aliaksandra
Herasimenia, breaking the Olympic record in the process.
Herasimenia, who had already secured her country's first
Olympic swimming medal with a silver in the 100 freestyle, took
second place again in the shorter sprint.
Kromowidjojo's compatriot Marleen Veldhuis, watched from the
stands by her two-year-old daughter, took bronze.
The journey has not been smooth for Kromowidjojo, who two
years ago contracted meningitis during a training camp, just two
weeks before the 2010 European Championships. But she said she
came out of that setback stronger than ever before.
"Three or four months after the illness I felt better than
ever. There was a moment I realised I could swim faster," she
said, though the period was not without moments of doubt.
"Two years ago, I didn't think I'd be here, with two golds
and a silver. I'm really happy I'm healthy, and I'm strong."
In taking both sprint titles, Kromowidjojo takes on the
mantle of German Olympic champion Britta Steffen, who won the
sprint double in Beijing.
Steffen, competing in her fourth Olympics, failed to qualify
for the 100 freestyle final in London and came fourth in
Saturday's race, missing out on the podium by just 0.07 seconds.
Swedish world champion and five-time Olympian Therese
Alshammar, plagued by a pinched nerve in her neck, came sixth,
behind home favourite and British hopeful Fran Halsall.
RELAY SWIMMER
Better known as a relay swimmer before London, the
21-year-old Kromowidjojo was a favourite for the sprints before
the Olympics began, after breaking out as an individual swimmer
at the world championships in Shanghai last year and notching up
the fastest times this year.
Having helped the Dutch team to win gold in the 4x100
freestyle in Beijing, she helped them to silver in the same
event in London, one of the first races of the competition.
Four days later, though, she fulfilled her sprint promise.
She won the 100 freestyle in a time of 53 seconds, twice
breaking the Olympic record along the way.
She then qualified fastest for the shorter sprint, with a
time of 24.07 seconds - the fastest time for the distance this
year - before winning the final a day later in 24.05.
Kromowidjojo trains with Jacco Verhaeren, well known for
guiding Dutch swimmers to gold. He coached Pieter van den
Hoogenband and de Bruijn to 15 Olympic medals between them.
Verhaeren said he spent a year fine-tuning Kromowidjojo's
technique after working on endurance and volume.
"Dutch women are made for sprinting, if you look at their
bodies," he said. "But Ranomi's an exception. She's something
special, a unique swimmer."
Like many of the swimmers coming out of the gruelling week
of races, Kromowidjojo said she would take a break.
Kromowidjojo, whose parents have run a karate school
together for 30 years, said she is considering her options
including work in the media but would not make a decision until
after her holiday.
"We will have a conversation in a few weeks," her coach
Verhaeren said. "We haven't discussed any future plans."
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques)