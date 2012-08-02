LONDON, Aug 2 Britain's Rebecca Adlington was the
top qualifier in the women's swimming 800m freestyle heats at
the Aquatics Centre in London.
Results Table
Heat 5
1. Rebecca Adlington (Britain) 8 minutes 21.78 seconds
2. Lauren Boyle (New Zealand) 8:25.91
3. Shao Yiwen (China) 8:27.78
4. Erika Villaecija (Spain) 8:27.99
5. Savannah King (Canada) 8:29.72
6. Cecilia Biagioli (Argentina) 8:33.97
7. Jessica Ashwood (Australia) 8:37.21
8. Kate Ziegler (U.S.) 8:37.38
Heat 4
1. Lotte Friis (Denmark) 8:21.89
2. Boglarka Kapas (Hungary) 8:26.43
2. Andreina Pinto (Venezuela) 8:26.43
4. Coralie Balmy (France) 8:27.15
5. Kristel Kobrich (Chile) 8:29.55
6. Kylie Palmer (Australia) 8:35.75
7. Camelia Potec (Romania) 8:38.44
8. Xin Xin (China) 8:40.88
Heat 3
1. Katie Ledecky (U.S.) 8:23.84
2. Mireia Belmonte (Spain) 8:25.26
3. Alexa Komarnycky (Canada) 8:28.11
4. Wendy Trott (South Africa) 8:28.98
5. Eva Risztov (Hungary) 8:29.06
6. Eleanor Faulkner (Britain) 8:38.00
7. Elena Sokolova (Russia) 8:42.73
8. Grainne Murphy (Ireland) DNS
Heat 2
1. Julia Hassler (Liechtenstein) 8:35.18
2. Katya Bachrouche (Lebanon) 8:35.88
3. Tjasa Oder (Slovenia) 8:41.82
4. Patricia Castaneda (Mexico) 8:44.44
5. Nina Dittrich (Austria) 8:45.41
6. Cai Lin Khoo (Malaysia) 8:51.18
7. Lynette Lim (Singapore) 8:52.92
8. Han Na-Kyeong (Korea) 8:57.26
Heat 1
1. Samantha Arevalo (Ecuador) 8:49.21
2. Pamela Benitez (El Salvador) 9:02.66
3. Daniella Van Den Berg (Aruba) 9:23.21
4. Simona Marinova (Macedonia FYR) 9:28.41
