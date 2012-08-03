LONDON Aug 3 American teenager Katie Ledecky
got a rude introduction to the cost of success at the London
Olympics on Friday.
After blitzing the host-nation's best hope for a swimming
gold medal with an astonishing victory in the 800 metres
freestyle final, the 15-year-old climbed out of the pool and
walked straight into a storm.
Ledecky was not expected to win the gold medal, but that was
not the least surprise. It was the way she won it that set
tongues wagging as soon as she touched the wall.
In her first international meet, she destroyed the world's
best long-distance swimmers, including Britain's defending
Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington.
Never in danger of losing, she was half a second away from
breaking Adlington's world record after charging ahead from the
start, but even that was not the root of most astonishment.
In a sport where competitors spend years trying to shave
fractions of seconds off their personal best (PB) times, Ledecky
has been hacking off large chunks, more than 11 seconds this
month.
At the U.S. Olympic Trials earlier this month, Ledecky
carved more than five seconds off her PB to make the team for
London. She reduced it by more than another five seconds on
Friday to win the Olympic gold.
"(I've) just progressively set short term goals and long
term goals," she said.
"I just have been dropping time progressively and just going
to some big meets and having some good races and I've been able
to get down to where I am here."
While her time was outstanding, her timing was awful.
Earlier this week, an American coach, not involved with the
team or U.S. Swimming, accused China's Ye Shiwen of doping when
she won the 400 individual medley gold medal, saying her rapid
improve, which was less dramatic than Ledecky's, was a sign she
cheated.
Ye denied any wrongdoing and swimming's world governing body
backed her, saying she passed all her drug tests. The Chinese
said their accusers were racist and would never point the finger
at their own.
Then along came Ledecky. Within moments of her win,
Ledecky's Wikipedia entry had been vandalised. At her post-race
conference, the inevitable inquisition began.
"It's totally false," she replied when asked if she had
doped.
"I just put in a lot of hard work, this last year and that's
all that it's been. It's that simple."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)