Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Olympic women's synchronised swimming duet preliminary round technical routine results on Sunday. Results Table 1. Natalia Ishchenko/Svetlana Romashina (Russia) 98.200 points 2. Huang Xuechen/Liu Ou (China) 96.100 3. Ona Carbonell/Andrea Fuentes (Spain) 96.000 4. Marie-Pier Boudreau-Gagnon/Elise Marcotte (Canada) 94.500 5. Yukiko Inui/Chisa Kobayashi (Japan) 93.200 6. Daria Iushko/Kseniya Sidorenko (Ukraine) 92.200 7. Giulia Lapi/Mariangela Perrupato (Italy) 90.700 8. Evangelia Platanioti/Despoina Solomou (Greece) 89.200 9. Olivia Federici/Jenna Randall (Britain) 88.100 10. Mary Killman/Maria Koroleva (U.S.) 87.900 11. Sara Labrousse/Chloe Willhelm (France) 87.700 12. Nayara Figueira/Lara Teixeira (Brazil) 87.100 13. Park Hyun-Ha/Park Hyun-Sun (South Korea) 86.700 14. Sona Bernardova/Alzbeta Dufkova (Czech Republic) 85.800 15. Anna Kulkina/Aigerim Zhexembinova (Kazakhstan) 84.600 16. Jang Hyang Mi/Jong Yon Hui (North Korea) 84.400 17. Anastasia Gloushkov/Inna Yoffe (Israel) 83.400 18. Isabel Delgado/Nuria Lidon Diosdado Garcia (Mexico) 83.000 19. Nadine Brandl/Livia Lang (Austria) 82.000 20. Pamela Fischer/Anja Nyffeler (Switzerland) 81.200 21. Eszter Czekus/Szofi Kiss (Hungary) 79.400 22. Etel Sanchez/Sofia Sanchez (Argentina) 78.900 23. Eloise Amberger/Sarah Bombell (Australia) 77.400 24. Shaza Abdelrahman/Dalia El Gebaly (Egypt) 76.700
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.