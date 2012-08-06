Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Women's synchronised swimming duet preliminary round results. 1. Natalia Ishchenko/Svetlana Romashina (Russia) 98.600 points 2. Huang Xuechen/Liu Ou (China) 96.710
3. Ona Carbonell/Andrea Fuentes (Spain) 96.590
4. Marie-Pier Boudreau-Gagnon/Elise Marcotte (Canada) 94.750
5. Yukiko Inui/Chisa Kobayashi (Japan) 93.200
6. Daria Iushko/Kseniya Sidorenko (Ukraine) 92.140
7. Giulia Lapi/Mariangela Perrupato (Italy) 90.740
8. Evangelia Platanioti/Despoina Solomou (Greece) 88.840
9. Olivia Federici/Jenna Randall (Britain) 88.790
10. Sara Labrousse/Chloe Willhelm (France) 88.340
11. Mary Killman/Maria Koroleva (U.S.) 88.270
12. Park Hyun-Ha/Park Hyun-Sun (South Korea) 87.460
13. Nayara Figueira/Lara Teixeira (Brazil) 87.000
14. Sona Bernardova/Alzbeta Dufkova (Czech Republic) 86.040
15. Anna Kulkina/Aigerim Zhexembinova (Kazakhstan) 84.980
16. Jang Hyang Mi/Jong Yon Hui (North Korea) 84.830
17. Isabel Delgado/Nuria Diosdado Garcia (Mexico) 83.610
18. Anastasia Gloushkov/Inna Yoffe (Israel) 83.520
19. Pamela Fischer/Anja Nyffeler (Switzerland) 82.120
20. Nadine Brandl/Livia Lang (Austria) 81.850
21. Eszter Czekus/Szofi Kiss (Hungary) 79.080
22. Etel Sanchez/Sofia Sanchez (Argentina) 78.410
23. Eloise Amberger/Sarah Bombell (Australia) 77.480
24. Shaza Abdelrahman/Dalia El Gebaly (Egypt) 76.400
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.