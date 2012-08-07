LONDON, Aug 7 Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina
won the Olympic gold medal in the women's synchronised swimming duet on Tuesday.
Spain's Ona Carbonell and Andrea Fuentes won the silver and China's Huang
Xuechen and Liu Ou won the bronze.
Results Table
1. Natalia Ishchenko/Svetlana Romashina (Russia) 98.900 points
2. Ona Carbonell/Andrea Fuentes (Spain) 96.900
3. Huang Xuechen/Liu Ou (China) 96.770
4. Marie-Pier Boudreau-Gagnon/Elise Marcotte (Canada) 94.620
5. Yukiko Inui/Chisa Kobayashi (Japan) 93.540
6. Daria Iushko/Kseniya Sidorenko (Ukraine) 92.670
7. Giulia Lapi/Mariangela Perrupato (Italy) 90.720
8. Evangelia Platanioti/Despoina Solomou (Greece) 89.360
9. Olivia Federici/Jenna Randall (Britain) 89.170
10. Sara Labrousse/Chloe Willhelm (France) 88.560
11. Mary Killman/Maria Koroleva (U.S.) 87.770
12. Park Hyun-Ha/Park Hyun-Sun (South Korea) 87.250