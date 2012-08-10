(Adds quotes, details)
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON Aug 10 Russia's synchronised swimmers
backflipped their way to Olympic gold on Friday with a
fast-paced team routine evoking a danger-riddled lost world of
dinosaurs and giant insects, marking their fourth consecutive
clean sweep at the Games.
China, an emerging force, narrowly pipped Spain to claim
second place, their near-perfect synchronisation score securing
the country's best result in the sport and denting Spanish hopes
of repeating their silver success earlier this week.
The Russians, who have won every duet and team gold since
the Sydney Games, scored 98.93 points out of a possible 100 for
their "free" routine, a sequence which is not prescribed and in
which swimmers show off their creative and technical skills.
Friday's result, after a routine of drumbeats and aggressive
legwork, was added to their top-scoring routine in the team
technical round, taking them to a total of 197.03 points. Russia
had already won gold in the synchronised swimming duet.
"This has been a lot of work for us all, and you can see
that in the tough competition," Russian head coach Tatiana
Pokrovskaya said, her hair still dripping after she was thrown
in the pool by her celebrating team.
The London Games, though still dominated by Russia, have
also stood out for the growing number of serious challengers
battling up the synchronised swimming ranks - a long and often
arduous journey in a judged sport.
China have shown dramatic improvement under Japanese-born
coach Masayo Imura, known as the "mother of synchro" and scored
194.01 points to take the country's first Olympic silver in the
sport, with a sequence playing on Asian butterfly themes.
Imura's success has not gone unnoticed in her native Japan,
whose own team ends the Games without a synchronised swimming
medal for the first time since the sport was introduced at the
Olympic Games in 1984.
FISHING FOR GOLD
Spain, silver medallists in the duet segment, were held back
at bronze by a fractionally lower synchronisation score than the
Chinese, but proved their strength in the artistic stakes with
an ocean routine that had spectators roaring.
The swimmers, all of them asked to cut their hair for the
occasion, wore caps and swimsuits covered in iron-on, shiny
chrome discs that reflected the water and simulated fish-scales.
In the pool, the eight swimmers imitated dolphins leaping,
giant crab pincers and fluid waves, wowing the crowd with some
of the most daring lifts and leaps of the competition.
Spain took silver in the team segment in Beijing but has
since struggled with generational change, losing, among others,
2008 medallist Gemma Mengual, forcing the team to work hard to
replicate the experience of rivals like Russia.
"It has been a long time since competition was so tight. The
Spanish strength is the artistic part - we need to try and raise
the level of the first portion of the score, the technical
side," Spanish coach Ana Tarres said.
"Russia has shown an incredible capacity to be clear gold
medal contenders from 1998 onwards, producing generation after
generation of top-class athletes."
Spain, she confided, also battled nature.
"The Spanish physique is also different to the Russian. Our
legs are not as long and our bottoms stick out more - we need to
work harder to compensate for this," she said.
Russia now faces its own generational change, losing gold
medallist Anastasia Davydova, who came out of retirement to
compete in the team segment but will now focus on coaching.
Duet and team swimmer Natalia Ishchenko, dubbed "Michael
Phelps in a skirt" at home for her gold medal haul, also brushed
off questions about her own future and whether she would push
through to 2016.
Britain, swimming their first team final, came sixth with a
crowd-pleasing Peter Pan number they hope will propel them to
the podium in Rio in four years' time.
