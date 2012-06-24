By Julian Linden
| OMAHA, Nebraska, June 23
OMAHA, Nebraska, June 23 Michael Phelps and Ryan
Lochte are keeping everyone guessing about how many events they
will swim at the London Olympics as they prepare to square off
in the first round of the most anticipated swimming rivalry in
years.
The pair have both given themselves the chance to better
Phelps' golden haul of eight gold medals from the Beijing Games
four years ago by tantalisingly entering a record number of
events at next week's U.S. Olympic trials.
Phelps has entered seven individual events, which would
give him a total of 10 when the three relays are added, while
Lochte has signed up for a staggering 11 individual events and
possibly 14 in all.
While neither swimmer was expected to compete in all those
races at the trials, let alone in London, neither man was giving
anything away when pressed on what their magic number might be.
"I'm not chasing a medal count," said Lochte, who won five
gold medals at last year's world championships in China, at a
news conference on Saturday.
"I'm just going to step up to the blocks and see what my
body will let me do."
Like everyone else, Lochte remains in awe of what Phelps did
in Beijing but rather than concede defeat, the 27-year-old from
Florida said he was inspired to do better himself.
He gave up junk food and devoted himself to an even tougher
training routine which paid off when he beat Phelps in two
head-to-head races at the world championships.
"He's the world's best swimmer, ever," Lochte said. "But
he's human, he's not a fish or anything.
"For me to be in the same era as him, and to be in the same
events as him, and being able to race him until the finish, it's
awesome and I love it."
Phelps, who is retiring after the London Olympics, was just
as coy. He was scheduled to race Lochte as early as Monday in
the 400 metres individual medley, even though he vowed never to
swim the race again after Beijing.
Asked whether he was serious about competing in the 400, he
declined to give an answer other than "we'll see."
He arrived at the news conference looking relaxed and
sporting a thin moustache. Quizzed as to when he would shave it
off, he kept that a secret as well.
"I can't give that away," he said, only half in jest.
"If I say I'm doing it tomorrow, then you'll know I'm
swimming the 400 IM. If I say I'm doing it Monday, that means
I'm not. It will come off when the rest of my body hair comes
off."
Phelps struggled for motivation in the first two years after
Beijing but has been making up for lost time by training harder
than ever in the last 18 months.
He admitted that Lochte had "destroyed me over the last
couple of years at major meets" but said he had rediscovered his
motivation and wanted to end his Olympic career on a high.
He already has 14 gold medals, more than any other athlete
in any sport, but still wanted more.
"It all goes back to what I'm here to do. I have goals that
I want to achieve," he said.
"We'll see after this week what size cherry I want to put on
the top of my sundae."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)