LONDON Aug 1 Justin Bieber only had to see her
race and now he's a believer in American Olympic swimmer Missy
Franklin.
The 17-year-old, in turn, only had to see his 'shout-out' on
Twitter for the legs that powered her to backstroke gold to go
all wobbly.
"heard @FranklinMissy is a fan of mine. now im a fan of hers
too. CONGRATS on winning GOLD!#muchlove"," the 18-year-old
Canadian singer told his 'Beliebers' on the social network
Twitter.
Bieber is the world's most followed man, with more than 25
million Twitter followers.
Franklin, who won in the pool on Monday, was asked on
Wednesday whether being mentioned by the teen singer was better
than winning the medal.
Having said on Monday how her first Olympic title felt "one
hundred billion" times better than she had expected, the
teenager might have been expected to reply with 'are you
kidding?'
Instead, she played dizzily along with the idea with a peal
of laughter.
"You know, it's pretty close. I wouldn't say its better but
I could not believe it when I saw. I was running around like a
chicken with the head cut off, I was so excited," she said.
To complete her delight, American singer and Teen Idol
winner Scotty McReery also sent a message.
"I like how @franklinmissy wants to stay in high school even
tho shes an olympian.. they were the best 4 years of my life for
sure!" he said.
Franklin has become well-known for turning down more than
$100,000 in prize money and lucrative sponsorship offers so that
she can follow her dream of staying amateur through college and
swimming in the NCAA.
"I was super-excited. My two favourite singers tweeted me,
It was incredible," she told reporters.
Compatriot and team mate Michael Phelps, who took a record
19th Olympic medal on Tuesday night, woke up to a more serious
tweet - a congratulatory one from Barack Obama.
The president of the United States, however, has 'only' 18
million followers.
