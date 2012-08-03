LONDON Aug 3 The captain of the U.S. womens'
swimming team Natalie Coughlin said the Americans have their
work cut out for them in view of the rising threat from Chinese
swimmers.
"I think the Americans will still be pretty good but we have
a lot of work ahead of us," the 29-year-old said in an interview
on Friday at the London 2012 Olympics.
Four of China's 20 gold medals so far in London have been in
swimming, including the women's 200m and 400m individual medley
won by 16-year-old Ye Shiwen, and the men's 400m freestyle by
Sun Yang, also the favourite to win the 1500 on Saturday.
The tally pales in comparison to the 11 U.S. golds by old
stars like Michael Phelps and newer ones like Missy Franklin.
But performances like Ye's, who swam faster than Ryan Lochte in
the final length of her medley race, are attracting attention -
and alarm.
Coughlin said she had sympathy for Ye, whose world
record-breaking race sparked insinuations that
performance-enhancing drugs may have been involved.
"It raised a few eyebrows because she comes from China and
China has had a history of systematically cheating in the past,
so whether it's fair or not, that eyebrow gets raised," she
said. But she added:
"I feel badly for her that she earned a gold medal, broke a
world record, and that's what people are talking about."
Coughlin won six medals in Beijing, but only swam in a relay
at this Games, instead concentrating on her role as U.S. women's
swimming captain.
"This team my role has been a little bit different, because
I haven't been swimming nearly as much, and it's really been
about helping the younger, less experienced athletes cope with
the Olympics," she said.
She praised Phelps, who won his 20th medal in this Olympics,
breaking the previous record for the most medals for an
individual, and said he had raised the profile of the sport.
"I have known Michael for many, many years, since he was
about fifteen years old, and there was never a doubt in my mind
that he is the greatest Olympian ever, but now it's definitive,"
she said.
As for her own future in swimming, Coughlin said she was
putting off making any decisions.
"I have no idea if I'm going to continue to swim or not yet.
I love swimming very much but it does take a lot of your life,
so that's something that I'll have to evaluate but just not this
week," she said.
