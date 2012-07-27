LONDON, July 27 It's not all hard work and no
play for the U.S. swimming team at the London Olympics.
A light-hearted, spoof video filmed by the team during
training has gone viral on the internet with tens of thousands
of viewers clicking to watch top names such as Michael Phelps,
Ryan Lochte and Missy Franklin dancing and lip-syncing to hit
"Call me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen.
The video, billed by the team as an attempt to "blow off
steam" in the run up to the Games, features swimmers dancing
down the aisle of a plane, waving arms around on a bus and even
strutting their stuff under water.
Lochte, a favourite with female swimming fans, smooches at
the camera.
"This is one of the best teams I've had the opportunity to
be a part of! We are having so much fun!" Franklin tweeted as
she sent out a link to the video (bit.ly/Mac9yW).
USA Swimming said the project was led by swimmers Alyssa
Anderson, Kathleen Hersey and Caitlin Leverenz and later
finished off by a member of the U.S. team's staff, Russell Mark.
"USA Swimming's "Call Me Maybe" proves two things: 1.
Swimmers are funny. 2. Taper makes you stir crazy," tweeted
swimming journalist Mike Gustafson, referring to the reduction
of swimmers' workloads just before a competition.
Other parodies of the much spoofed song include one from
Harvard's baseball team, a women's college rowing team and even
Sesame Street's Cookie Monster.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques, editing by Mark Meadows)