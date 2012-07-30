By Karolos Grohmann
| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 Chinese swimmer Ye Shiwen's
record-breaking gold medal performance should not be immediately
associated with doping because that ruins the charm of sport,
the International Olympic Committee medical chief said on
Monday.
Ye crushed her opponents in the women's 400 individual
medley on Saturday with an eye-popping performance, unleashing a
sprint finish in her last two lengths that would have beaten
Americans Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte, two of the world's
fastest men.
She also became the first female swimmer to break a world
record since the ban of hi-tech suits, wiping off more than a
second off the world record set by Australia's Stephanie Rice
four years ago.
"I say no," Arne Ljungqvist told reporters when asked
whether her dazzling swim had raised suspicions of doping. "I
have personally no reason other than to applaud until I have
further facts."
"Should a sudden raise in performance or a win be primarily
suspect of being a cheat then sport is in danger because this
ruins the charm of sport," said Ljungqvist, who has 40 years
experience in anti-doping.
"Should a sudden raise in performance occur in a particular
person we could regard this as a reason to do it (target
testing). But it would be tragic if that would be the primary
reason for testing."
YOUNG GENERAL
Ye, already nicknamed the "young general" back home after
shaving an amazing 5 seconds off her personal best in her gold
medal race, can win another medal after posting the fastest
qualifying time in the preliminaries of the women's 200 metres
individual medley on Monday.
She also brushed aside doping suspicions saying Chinese
athletes were clean.
"My results come from hard work and training and I would
never used any banned drugs. The Chinese people have clean
hands," she told reporters.
Many people viewed her performance with suspicion and even
British broadcaster BBC presenter Claire Balding asked: "How
many questions will there be about how someone who can swim so
much faster than she has ever swum before?"
The BBC later denied she was suggesting there was something
suspect in her performance.
The doping talk related to Ye quickly triggered a reaction
in China with bloggers backing the swimmer.
"It's not classy at all to say that record-breakers have
taken drugs. It's just jealousy," wrote one user on Sina Weibo,
China's popular microblogging site.
"She's just a child. Don't be so beastly to her," wrote
another.
However, one user did express doubt at Ye's breakthrough
performance: "Maybe the Chinese have discovered some sort of new
drug, for how could she suddenly have become this strong?"
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in Beijing and Nick Mulvenney in London; Editing by
Alison Williams)