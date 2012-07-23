OLYMPICS-Thwarted machete attack clouds Paris Olympic bid
PARIS, Feb 3 The Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympics suffered an untimely setback on Friday when a French soldier wounded a man armed with a machete as he tried to enter the Louvre museum.
LONDON, July 23 Syrian athletes have arrived in London and will compete at the 2012 Olympic Games, an International Olympic Committee official said on Monday.
"They arrived as planned and are ready to compete. Some officials decided not to come and that avoids a lot of problems," Pere Miro, the official in charge of relations with national Olympic committees, told Reuters. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin.)
BUDAPEST, Feb 3 Hungary's bid organisers for the 2024 summer Olympics in Budapest plan to engage the public in dialogue to quell a growing popular movement opposing the campaign to host the Games.
TOKYO, Feb 3 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which will host the golf tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will hold a board meeting next week to consider ending its ban on women becoming full members, local media reported.