By Daniel Alvarenga
| LISBON, June 29
LISBON, June 29 Few Portuguese know their nation is one of
Europe's top three in table tennis and with a looming crisis they may never find
out about it: the sport finds itself in need of its own bailout to survive.
Tiago Apolonia, 25, is fully absorbed in his spin shots as he prepares for
the London Olympics in a dark, garage-like table tennis club in downtown Lisbon,
a 15-minute walk from the shiny Tagus river.
When he drops the bat to talk, Apolonia lights up despite the tough times
his sport is going through in Portugal.
"I want to be humble but this generation does have huge talent," he told
Reuters in an interview. "I hope we will be able to replicate a generation like
this but it will be hard."
Apolonia is part of his country's only team sport to feature in the Olympics
this summer, together with Joao Monteiro and Marcos Freitas.
Lei Mendes, who was born in China and moved to the Atlantic island of
Madeira when she was 19, is set to become Portugal's first female table tennis
Olympian.
"I hope our legacy won't be in vain but it is going to be complicated,"
Apolonia said.
Their success comes in spite of the deepening financial plight of the sport,
much to do with the deep austerity measures imposed on Portugal under a 78
billion euro International Monetary Fund and European Union bailout.
"Table tennis is fighting against enormous financial difficulties," said
Carlos Ferreira, vice president of Portugal's Table Tennis Federation (FPTM).
"For instance, we received only 9,000 euros to hire coaches. That's not even
enough to hire a single one for one year".
The government cut the sport's yearly budget by 5 percent to 500,000 euros,
which pales in comparison to the 2.6 million euros earmarked for volleyball and
judo's 1.3 million.
Of that total, 286,000 euros go to support the sport's basics, to pay
regional associations' fixed costs like rent, water and electricity, while the
rest goes to finance international sports events.
There are 3,200 table tennis players in Portugal.
Needing to take their passion further, all four table tennis Olympians were
forced to move out of Portugal to mix with Europe's best, coming back for
occasional practice and to visit their families.
They play in Germany, Austria and Italy.
Apolonia's friend and team mate Monteiro left home to play for a club in
Europe's number one table tennis power Germany.
"When I left Portugal seven years ago it was a bit hard, leaving family and
friends," he said.
"In Germany the professional tournament has always 2,000 or 3,000 people
watching and TV coverage. Unfortunately the reality in Portugal is different."
Back home, even when players from fans' favourites Sporting or Benfica get
to the final, the sport gets 150 people watching at most. The rooms for aspiring
youths to practice at Benfica are small and many local clubs struggle
financially.
TABLE TENNIS 'RONALDOS'
FPTM's Ferreira said Portugal was enjoying its sweetest moment in table
tennis.
"It is a once-in-a-lifetime coincidence to get three athletes of this
calibre. The equivalent is a player like Cristiano Ronaldo," Ferreira said
referring to Portugal's top soccer player. "These athletes do not show up every
generation.
"The margin for error is small, the crisis plus inertia from policymakers
and sports bodies will be the death of table tennis in Portugal."
After their singles breakthrough in the Beijing Olympics, where Freitas
managed 17th place, Portugal's plan for London is to go a step further in the
singles and as far as possible in the maiden qualification for the team
tournament.
"I am convinced I will, almost surely, get a better result than four years
ago," said Monteiro, who finished 33rd in Beijing. "I am an offensive player who
likes to constantly attack the ball, control every play."
Apolonia may not be as aggressive as Monteiro but is in no less confident
mood for the Olympics. He says he can beat anyone.
"I have already defeated some big names in table tennis. No. 1 and No. 2 in
the ranking and world champions like China's Wang Liqin, (Germany's) Timo Boll,
(Sweden's) Jorgen Persson and Austrian Werner Schlager," he said.
"Four years ago I was very anxious but this time I will be better prepared
and more relaxed."
Portugal may never be able to compete with China in terms of depth of talent
but on their day, Apolonia and his team mates are a match for anyone, said
Ferreira.
"Sure, China's domination of table tennis is overwhelming," Ferreira said.
"Still, not long ago Tiago (Apolonia) defeated four former world champions,
including three-times world champion Li Qin."
"At the structural level we don't even come close to China but when we look
at our athletes, they can beat anyone. This is not a dream, this is reality,
their quality can make us dream."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)