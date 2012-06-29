LISBON, June 29 Few Portuguese know their nation is one of Europe's top three in table tennis and with a looming crisis they may never find out about it: the sport finds itself in need of its own bailout to survive.

Tiago Apolonia, 25, is fully absorbed in his spin shots as he prepares for the London Olympics in a dark, garage-like table tennis club in downtown Lisbon, a 15-minute walk from the shiny Tagus river.

When he drops the bat to talk, Apolonia lights up despite the tough times his sport is going through in Portugal.

"I want to be humble but this generation does have huge talent," he told Reuters in an interview. "I hope we will be able to replicate a generation like this but it will be hard."

Apolonia is part of his country's only team sport to feature in the Olympics this summer, together with Joao Monteiro and Marcos Freitas.

Lei Mendes, who was born in China and moved to the Atlantic island of Madeira when she was 19, is set to become Portugal's first female table tennis Olympian.

"I hope our legacy won't be in vain but it is going to be complicated," Apolonia said.

Their success comes in spite of the deepening financial plight of the sport, much to do with the deep austerity measures imposed on Portugal under a 78 billion euro International Monetary Fund and European Union bailout.

"Table tennis is fighting against enormous financial difficulties," said Carlos Ferreira, vice president of Portugal's Table Tennis Federation (FPTM).

"For instance, we received only 9,000 euros to hire coaches. That's not even enough to hire a single one for one year".

The government cut the sport's yearly budget by 5 percent to 500,000 euros, which pales in comparison to the 2.6 million euros earmarked for volleyball and judo's 1.3 million.

Of that total, 286,000 euros go to support the sport's basics, to pay regional associations' fixed costs like rent, water and electricity, while the rest goes to finance international sports events.

There are 3,200 table tennis players in Portugal.

Needing to take their passion further, all four table tennis Olympians were forced to move out of Portugal to mix with Europe's best, coming back for occasional practice and to visit their families.

They play in Germany, Austria and Italy.

Apolonia's friend and team mate Monteiro left home to play for a club in Europe's number one table tennis power Germany.

"When I left Portugal seven years ago it was a bit hard, leaving family and friends," he said.

"In Germany the professional tournament has always 2,000 or 3,000 people watching and TV coverage. Unfortunately the reality in Portugal is different."

Back home, even when players from fans' favourites Sporting or Benfica get to the final, the sport gets 150 people watching at most. The rooms for aspiring youths to practice at Benfica are small and many local clubs struggle financially.

TABLE TENNIS 'RONALDOS'

FPTM's Ferreira said Portugal was enjoying its sweetest moment in table tennis.

"It is a once-in-a-lifetime coincidence to get three athletes of this calibre. The equivalent is a player like Cristiano Ronaldo," Ferreira said referring to Portugal's top soccer player. "These athletes do not show up every generation.

"The margin for error is small, the crisis plus inertia from policymakers and sports bodies will be the death of table tennis in Portugal."

After their singles breakthrough in the Beijing Olympics, where Freitas managed 17th place, Portugal's plan for London is to go a step further in the singles and as far as possible in the maiden qualification for the team tournament.

"I am convinced I will, almost surely, get a better result than four years ago," said Monteiro, who finished 33rd in Beijing. "I am an offensive player who likes to constantly attack the ball, control every play."

Apolonia may not be as aggressive as Monteiro but is in no less confident mood for the Olympics. He says he can beat anyone.

"I have already defeated some big names in table tennis. No. 1 and No. 2 in the ranking and world champions like China's Wang Liqin, (Germany's) Timo Boll, (Sweden's) Jorgen Persson and Austrian Werner Schlager," he said.

"Four years ago I was very anxious but this time I will be better prepared and more relaxed."

Portugal may never be able to compete with China in terms of depth of talent but on their day, Apolonia and his team mates are a match for anyone, said Ferreira.

"Sure, China's domination of table tennis is overwhelming," Ferreira said.

"Still, not long ago Tiago (Apolonia) defeated four former world champions, including three-times world champion Li Qin."

"At the structural level we don't even come close to China but when we look at our athletes, they can beat anyone. This is not a dream, this is reality, their quality can make us dream." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)