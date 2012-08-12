LONDON Aug 12 Young table tennis players from
Japan, Germany and the United States gave a glimpse at London
2012 that they could challenge China's Olympic dominance in the
future, in a tournament lit up by a rocking atmosphere, Chinese
brilliance and a one-shoe winner.
China swept aside their challengers to take all four golds
in London, just as they did on home soil four years ago.
A silver for Japan's young, attacking women's team - the
country's first in the sport - and two bronzes for Germany's
Dimitrij Ovtcharov, 23, signalled the Chinese masters may not
have it all their own way at the Rio de Janeiro Games in four
years' time, though.
"For the future China will definitely be challenged by these
other countries but it's not tomorrow, it's maybe another three
or four years before we can see that new generation coming in,"
Adham Sharara, president of the International Table Tennis
Federation (ITTF), told Reuters.
There was a blunt message from China, however: rivals need
to up their game and work harder. They can even go to China to
help to close the gap, several officials said, recognising that
domination was not good in any sport.
"I think even the Chinese are getting bored of China winning
all the time. They are waiting for a close match," laughed Timo
Boll, Europe's top men's player.
Boll fell short of hopes in the individual event but showed
the way by beating singles gold winner Zhang Jike in the team
semi-final, although China still prevailed 3-1.
RAUCOUS ATMOSPHERE
China have grabbed 24 of the 28 golds awarded since table
tennis became an Olympic sport in 1988, and 19 of the last 20.
Zhang's double gold was matched by his countrywoman Li
Xiaoxia who, together with Ding Ning and Guo Yue, formed a
formidable women's team that swept every match 3-0.
More than 180,000 fans - including U.S. billionaire Bill
Gates and Britain's Prince Phillip - flocked to the games and
created a raucous atmosphere.
"People tell you what to expect but never in a million years
did I think it would be like that," said British second-round
loser Joanna Parker. "Walking around at the end, I just raised
my hand to wave and everyone went nuts. It was fun."
For 'ping pong', invented as an after-dinner game in England
in the 19th century, the Olympics marks a rare showcase on a
global stage, and Sharara said London 2012 had been a success.
"It has given us a chance for more people to see our sport.
I hope there's a legacy in England as the game originated here
and until the mid-1970s it was relatively popular but then
dropped quite drastically. I hope this brings it back up again,"
he said.
The sport may have found new fans in Nigeria and Vanuatu
too.
Nigeria's Quadri Aruna romped to a shock first-round win in
his first Olympic appearance, sealing victory in a rally wearing
just one shoe. Anolyn Lulu, ranked 931 in the women's game, did
not win a set but picked up 19 points in a rare Olympic
appearance by South Pacific island nation Vanuata.
If Lulu makes it to Rio in 2016, she may see players such as
Japan's 19-year-old Kasumi Ishikawa, team mate Ai Fukuhara, 23,
and American Ariel Hsing, 16, raising their game to challenge
China.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)