By Toby Davis
| LONDON, July 30
As the highest ranked non-Asian,
Germany's Timo Boll knows he carries Europe's hopes of ending
Chinese table tennis domination squarely on his shoulders.
He is the only European in the world's top 10 and only five
Chinese and a Japanese stand ahead of him in the rankings.
If that brings with it the pressure of expectation then he
is not complaining. Pressure, he says, is a good thing if you
are aiming to break an Asian stranglehold that has delivered the
last four Olympic men's titles.
"The Chinese are the big favourites for the Olympics but we
are all very well prepared," Boll said after confidently opening
his campaign in the third round with a one-sided 4-0 victory
over Iran's Noshad Alamiyan.
"It is important that you push yourself to the limit and
give yourself a little bit of pressure.
"I have the target to win a medal here but also if I play
well, anything is possible.
"I am never over-confident, but I am looking forward to it
because my preparation was very good and I am coming in to the
Games injury free."
Boll's chances of success have been improved by strict
qualification rules that have permitted only two Chinese in the
competition, which means there are only three higher-ranked
players in the tournament.
"For us other players it is an advantage because you can get
a medal without winning against all the Chinese," added the
31-year-old who competed at both Athens and Beijing and won
silver in the team event four years ago.
"But the other opponents are also dangerous for me and I am
taking it step by step.
"It is easier to get a medal but the you have to win the
other matches too which are also not easy."
His status as the man most likely to gatecrash the Asian
party has made him a pin-up superstar in China where he was once
voted the sexiest man in the world by a women's magazine.
He describes it as a "big honour", that the table-tennis
obsessed country has taken him to their hearts, but, he says, he
is in it to win titles and not become a "style icon".
He plays Romania's Adrian Crisan in the fourth round later
on Monday and, should he win that, a potential quarter-final
against second seed Wang Hao lies in wait.
Wang, who eased into the fourth round with a 4-1 win over
Austria's Werner Schlager, profited from a selection process
that allowed him to book his place at the Games more than a year
in advance.
He was ranked first in the world 12 months ago, but has
since slipped to number four with two Chinese players above him
who did not even make it to London.
Current world number one Zhang Jike, who cuffed aside his
first opponent Bora Vang of Turkey 4-0, batted away questions
about the qualification system that excluded four of the world's
top 10 with equal ease.
"It doesn't matter (that there were only two qualifiers from
China) because the champion is going to be Chinese anyway," he
said.
Zhang plays Belarus' Vladimir Samsonov in the fourth round
later on Monday while Wang takes on Singapore's Gao Ning.
