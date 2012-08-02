(Adds quotes, details)
By Steve Slater
LONDON Aug 2 World number one Zhang Jike
powered to victory in an all-Chinese men's table tennis final,
taking China half-way to another clean sweep of golds in its
national sport and celebrating with a dramatic sprint to kiss
the gold medal podium.
Zhang, the 24-year-old world champion and pre-tournament
favourite, on Thursday won 4-1 over his compatriot Wang Hao, who
has now lost three successive Olympics singles finals.
After winning Zhang leapt over the court surround to kiss
the podium, before draping himself in a Chinese flag in front of
a raucous near capacity 6,000 seat crowd, which included Prince
Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and his son Prince Edward.
China have now taken 22 out of 26 Olympic golds on offer in
table tennis after Li Xiaoxia won the women's singles gold in
another all-Chinese final on Wednesday.
"There isn't any secret. The Chinese and Asian people, their
physical training is stringent and strict, but others can also
achieve great success," Zhang said in his victory press
conference, through a translator.
Asked about his victory dash, he said: "Of course it was
spontaneous. If you planned everything you can't play well."
Zhang saw off Wang's challenge thanks to his flashing
top-spin forehands, succeeding where women's world number one
Ding Ning slipped up on Wednesday.
Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov, seeded 8th, took bronze after
winning the third-place match 4-2 against Taiwan's Chuang
Chih-Yuan.
He was the first European to get on the men's singles podium
since Swede Jan-Ove Waldner won silver in Sydney 2000.
SPECIAL RECIPE?
Zhang, born six months before table tennis was introduced as
an Olympic sport in Seoul 1988, is only the fourth man to win
the grand slam - Olympic gold after the 2011 world championships
and World Cup. In all three finals he has beaten Wang Hao.
Zhang said his attention is now on winning a second gold in
the team competition, which starts on Friday.
"I'm not too excited because we need to think about the team
competition, that's the first goal. The team is representing the
whole country, so I need to do everything to prepare myself for
that," he said.
The final match started with nervy, short early duels and
came to life at the end of the first set, edged by Zhang 18-16
after seven deuces.
From there it was mostly plain sailing for the favourite.
Cheers from Chinese supporters picked up when Wang won the
fourth set and took an early lead in the fifth, but Zhang
snuffed out the fightback and edged that set.
Zhang, a big fan of Portuguese and Real Madrid soccer star
Cristiano Ronaldo, was accused of arrogance at home after
ripping off his shirt in celebration following his first world
singles title in Rotterdam last year.
He now teams up with the 2008 Olympic singles champion Ma
Lin and Wang in the team event, where they will be red-hot
favourites to add another gold on Aug. 8.
Ovtcharov, who lost 4-1 to Zhang in the semi-final, said he
was "the happiest person in the world" after his bronze.
"It would be great if there was a special recipe how you can
beat the Chinese. But they practice very strong and are very
well prepared physically and mentally, especially for the big
tournaments," Ovtcharov said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Jason Neely and Justin
Palmer)