LONDON Aug 4 South Korea's table tennis men
fought back to beat their North Korean rivals in an edgy Olympic
match on Saturday that they admitted had a politically charged
backdrop for two countries still technically at war.
"I feel pressure playing against North Korea. We are the
same people and we speak the same language, but politically we
are not very friendly at the moment," said Yoo Nam Kyu, coach of
South Korea's men's team, through a translator.
South Korea came through Saturday's first round team match
3-1, a far closer win than had been expected for the
tournament's second seeds, against their 11th seeded rivals.
Victory was sealed by South Korea's 2004 Olympic champion
Ryu Seung-min, who beat Kim Hyok-bong in a close game just nine
months after they had lined up alongside each other as team
mates at the Qatar Peace and Sport Cup.
"We always say hello, there's no problem, table tennis is
special," said Ryu after the game. "We have a good relationship
and good friendship. But on court we are at war, table tennis
war."
Ryu and Kim Hyok-bong shook hands at the end but there was
little talk or contact between players of coaches throughout.
Ryu and Yoo said they greet and speak to their rivals, but just
about sport and their condition, never straying into politics.
North Korea's coaches and players refused to stop in the
media interview area after the match.
Table tennis is one of the most popular sports in both
countries and has in the past led sporting efforts to bring the
two nations closer.
In 1991 Korea competed as a single team at the table tennis
world championships, using a Korean "Unification Flag" for the
first time, just three years after the North had boycotted the
Seoul Olympics.
MARCHED TOGETHER
South and North Korea marched together at the opening
ceremonies of the 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympics, though
they competed as separate teams.
South Korea is Asia's fourth biggest economy and has some of
the region's highest living standards, whereas the North is an
isolated state that has strict controls over any form of
communication, a decaying economy and chronic poverty.
Tension between the two Koreas spiked after a torpedo attack
in 2010 many believe was launched by North Korea sunk a South
Korean navy ship killing 46 sailors. Pyongyang denies its role.
The North bombed a South Korean island later in that year
killing four people in the first such attack on South Korean
soil since the war.
Indeed, the two countries are technically still at war as no
peace treaty was ever signed after their 1950-53 war and the
border between them is the most heavily fortified in the world.
North Korea, playing in red and blue, raced to a surprise
early lead when Kim Hyok-bong, ranked 77 in the world, beat Oh
Sangun, ranked 11th.
The South, playing in black with flashes of white, blue and
red and fielding one of the tallest team's in the sport, bounced
back with a win in the next singles game and a pivotal doubles
win, setting up Ryu to take the decisive game.
The table tennis duel came a week after South Korea's flag
was mistakenly shown before the North's women played a soccer
match, and North Korea's table tennis coach last week complained
to organisers in London that photographers from the South had
disrupted his training session.
Winning North Korean athletes can face a life of luxury when
they return, receiving cash, cars, houses and the coveted
membership of the Workers Party of Korea, and typically praise
their nation or leader after victory.
The consequences of sporting failure are far less palatable.
A South Korean newspaper quoted an intelligence source as saying
those who performed badly could be sent to prison camps, though
that has been disputed by North Korean athletes.
