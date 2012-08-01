LONDON Aug 1 China's Li Xiaoxia clinched the
women's individual table tennis gold on Wednesday with a
surprise 4-1 victory over compatriot and favourite Ding Ning.
The world number three got the better of world champion Ding
with some stinging forehands and nimble footwork.
The match was played out in a tetchy atmosphere with Ding
receiving a red card and a point penalty for taking her towel
too early. She temporarily walked away from the table in protest
at the umpire's decision.
China has now won all seven women's individual titles since
table tennis was introduced to the Games in 1988.
Singapore's Feng Tianwei won the bronze medal match, beating
Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa 4-0.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)