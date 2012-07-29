By Toby Davis
| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 World number one and hot
favourite Ding Ning swept through her opening duel at the
Olympics on Sunday and said she had to put aside the
pressure-cooker atmosphere of representing table-tennis mad
China in her maiden Olympic Games.
The world champion underlined her gold-medal credentials
with a romping 4-0 win over Romania's Daniela Dodean in the
third round having been handed a bye in the opening stages
courtesy of her ranking.
As China's number one she not only carries the weight of an
expectant nation of table tennis fanatics but also the burden of
history as her compatriots have won every women's gold since the
sport was introduced to the Games in 1988.
"Of course I felt pressured," Ding said via a translator.
"At the same time I am very prepared and I know I am the
number one opponent for all the other players.
"My opponents know that it is very hard to beat the Chinese
team so they are prepared to lose.
"Whenever other countries play someone from China, they see
us as a target...
"They have nothing to lose because they know we are the best
team in the world. I did feel the pressure, but I get support
from my team and the people supporting back in China."
Ding looked every inch a potential gold medallist as she
wasted little time in wrapping up the match 11-4 11-3 11-9 11-6
in under 30 minutes in front of a rowdy British crowd at the
Excel Arena.
Having clinched the world title in Rotterdam last year, she
has nothing to fear from an Olympic tournament with a two-woman
Chinese team that deprives the Games of some of the world's best
players.
Elsewhere South Korea's world number five Kyungah Kim beat
Austria's Jia Liu 4-1 and Japan's Ai Fukuhara stormed into the
fourth round with a crushing 4-0 win over Russian Anna
Tikhomirova.
Ding's main threat for the title is likely to be her team
mate and second seed Li Xiaoxia who faces 16-year-old American
Ariel Hsing later on Sunday.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)