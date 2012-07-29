By Toby Davis
| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 When Polish table tennis player
Natalia Partyka prepares to serve you realise just how
impressive she is.
The 23-year-old was born without a right forearm and has to
carefully balance the ball in the folds of skin at the end of
her elbow before dropping it on to her swishing bat.
She is one of only two people scheduled to compete in both
the Olympics and its Paralympic cousin this year, the other
being South African blade runner Oscar Pistorius.
"For me, it (disability) is nothing," she told reporters
after losing her third round match to Netherlands' Jie Li. "I am
playing the same lines as the others. I am doing the same
exercises.
"We have the same goals and the same dreams and I can play
like them. I can serve and don't have any problems.
"I get a bit bored about being asked about disability all
the time."
She is happy, however, if her achievements act as an
inspiration to others.
"Maybe someone will see me and realise that their own
disability is not the end of the world," she said.
"Maybe someone will look at me and think they can achieve
something bigger than they thought. Maybe sometimes you have to
work a little bit harder if you really want to do something. If
I'm an inspiration I can't complain."
Her individual Olympic campaign was ended when she gave away
a two-game lead to lose 4-2 but she still has the team event to
come and then she must defend the Paralympic title she won four
years ago in Beijing.
"When I play here in the Paralympic Games I probably will be
at an advantage, having played here already," she added.
"But everybody else will get the chance to practice here
first, so they'll be well prepared."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by xxx)