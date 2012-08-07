(Adds details)

* China defend women's team gold

* Can sweep tournament with men's team gold on Wednesday

By Ian Ransom

LONDON, Aug 7 China moved one step away from a second successive clean sweep of Olympic table tennis golds when their women marched to a 3-0 victory over a young Japanese team at the London Games on Tuesday.

Singles champion Li Xiaoxia fired China to their third title of the tournament from four on offer by grinding down Ai Fukuhara in the singles, before partnering Guo Yue to beat Sayaka Hirano and Kasumi Ishikawa in four sets.

In between Ding Ning thrashed Ishikawa in the second rubber.

The team's triumph in front of a passionate crowd of red-flag waving fans put the gold in Chinese hands after Guo, Wang Nan and Zhang Yining won the first team event in Beijing four years ago.

China will bid to take the fourth and final gold when they play the men's team final against South Korea on Wednesday. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)