By Steve Slater
| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Nineteen of Jorgen Persson's
rivals at London 2012 weren't even born when the Swede made his
Olympics table tennis debut.
Such is the lot of a seven-time Olympian.
Remarkably, in a sport requiring lightning reflexes and
agility, 46-year-old Persson is one of three table tennis
players to be notching up their seventh straight Olympics -
every Games since table tennis was introduced at Seoul in 1988.
"I don't remember the three in the last century," joked
Belgian Jean-Michel Saive, 42, after winning his first round
game on Saturday, his first Olympic win since Sydney 2000.
Croatia's Zoran Primorac, 43, is the third of the
seven-timers, and all will play in Sunday's second round,
blazing a trail for experience.
"For me every single match, single set and single point is
like a bonus," Saive said.
"I just enjoy it. I feel very relaxed, maybe because I'm a
bit older I'm not so nervous about as many things as before."
Nicknamed "The Fighter", Saive matched the Belgian record
for most appearances at the Olympics. Watching him from the
stands on Saturday was the man he matched - Francois Lafortune,
an 80-year-old shooter who competed between 1952 and 1976.
But the bar is being raised in London, with Canadian Ian
Millar competing in a record 10th Olympics in the equestrian
competition.
Most of the multi-Olympians have competed in sailing,
equestrian, fencing or shooting. Table tennis, however, is one
of the quickest racket sports, with the ball moving between
opponents in just a quarter of a second.
STILL HERE
Neither Saive nor Persson are planning to match Millar.
"This is definitely my last, Rio is too far away," Persson
said after winning on Saturday.
He has announced plans to retire before, however, moving
into coaching after the 2005 World Championships. Two years
later the Swede was back playing.
Saive was more circumspect on his plans.
"Congratulations to him (Millar)," he joked, noting that the
10-time Olympian is helped by a horse.
"When I was in Sydney I was thinking that was my last
Olympics. At the closing ceremony in Beijing I was crying
thinking, 'This is the end.' And today I'm very happy.
"When I was 20 everybody said, with my style of playing, you
will not have a long career, but I'm still here at 42."
Improved diets and training methods are helping all
sportsmen, he said.
After twice finishing fourth, Persson is bullish that he can
better that at his swansong.
"Sometimes you feel my head wants something but the body
isn't reacting the way I wanted," he said, but added: "I'm not
finished, I feel quick when I'm in there."
He said he was a "more complete" player and has adapted to a
quicker and more powerful game, such as by improving his
backhand.
"I can read the game good and I can play with a little more
fantasy," he said.
His two semi-final defeats - in Sydney in 2000 and in
Beijing in 2008 - still rankle for a man who was world champion
in 1991.
"I had two opportunities to go to (Olympics) finals, that's
tough. I have done that in World Championships the only thing
that's missing is the Olympics," he said.
Primorac, a keen scuba diver and spear fisherman, is the
highest ranked of the trio, seeded 28th, while Saive is 38th and
Persson is 40th.
If they march on, youth awaits. The favourite is China's
Zhang Jike, aged 24 and making his Olympic singles debut.
